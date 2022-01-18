NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. NextGen Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.900-$0.960 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.90-$0.96 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

