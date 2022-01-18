NFT Alley Price Down 9.4% This Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $34,717.12 and approximately $34,740.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00059338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00069581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.26 or 0.07445373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,323.49 or 0.99837875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007669 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

