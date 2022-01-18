NFTLootBox (LOOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,831.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $42,831.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $44.54 or 0.00107371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.75 or 0.07443292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.57 or 0.99736950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00066937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007687 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.