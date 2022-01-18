NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 207,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,801. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. On average, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

