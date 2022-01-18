NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 116,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,144. NightFood has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

