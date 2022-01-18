NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 116,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,144. NightFood has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
About NightFood
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.