NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NIKE were worth $52,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.