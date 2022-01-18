Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $35.19 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.98 or 0.07466491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00335627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00901838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00079799 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00482465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00259197 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,447,118,568 coins and its circulating supply is 8,832,868,568 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

