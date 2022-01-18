Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 3,819 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $76,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $68.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

