Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,450.95 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,335.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,318.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,249,545. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,761.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

