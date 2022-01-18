Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.29.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

