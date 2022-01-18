Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $6,804,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,695,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.28.

Shares of DE opened at $379.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.