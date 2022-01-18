Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,480 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,955,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $307.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

