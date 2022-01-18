Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,738 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

NYSE:CB opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.