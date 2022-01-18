Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,707 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $262.62 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $265.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.25.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

