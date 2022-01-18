Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.35.

Shares of COP opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

