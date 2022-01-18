Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,264 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $502,555,000 after acquiring an additional 492,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.98 and a 200-day moving average of $293.75. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $168.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

