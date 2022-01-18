Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $13.59 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

