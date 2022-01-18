Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

TMUS opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

