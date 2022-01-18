Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,407 shares of company stock worth $13,232,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.