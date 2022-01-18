Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

