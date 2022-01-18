Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,386 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $228.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.94.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

