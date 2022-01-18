Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

