Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.39.

Citigroup stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.