Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 7,113 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in 3M by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in 3M by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 48,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 58,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

