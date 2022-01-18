NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. NN shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 65,168 shares trading hands.

NNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 3.10.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NN news, Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,740 shares of company stock worth $135,875 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NN by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in NN by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NN by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NN in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

