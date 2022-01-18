Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Noir has a market capitalization of $119,725.62 and approximately $225.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00205273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00436548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,465,596 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.