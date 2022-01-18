Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $12.76 or 0.00030676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,890.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005087 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054266 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006740 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “
Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading
