Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Down 31.7% in December

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSYS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

