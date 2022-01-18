Notis McConarty Edward Acquires 335 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 28,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 190,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,332,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.