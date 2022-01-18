Notis McConarty Edward Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.0% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

