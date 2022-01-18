Notis McConarty Edward Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $269.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

