Notis McConarty Edward Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 548,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.32.

CNI opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

