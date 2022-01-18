Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novavax were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $64,873,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 414.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,400,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.94. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

