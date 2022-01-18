NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 504.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 277.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 479,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 456,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

