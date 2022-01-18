Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,616 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUAN opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

