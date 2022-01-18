Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $23.24

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $22.22. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 301 shares.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $953.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $101,996. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 304,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

