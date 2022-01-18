Nutrien Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 29,581 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 573% compared to the average volume of 4,394 call options.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE:NTR traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3,804.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 626,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,922,000 after buying an additional 75,842 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

