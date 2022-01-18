Nuvalent Inc’s (NASDAQ:NUVL) Lock-Up Period To End on January 25th

Nuvalent’s (NASDAQ:NUVL) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Nuvalent had issued 9,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $155,550,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Nuvalent’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

