Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

NYSE:JHAA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 22,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

