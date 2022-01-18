Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPV traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,633. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

