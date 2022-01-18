NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Shares of NUVSF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 12,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,788. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

