NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 309.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.66. 519,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,986,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $654.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

