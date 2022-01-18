O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,818 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 613,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 63.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

