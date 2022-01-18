Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report sales of $384.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.70 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,541 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,409. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.