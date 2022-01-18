Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $2,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,541 shares of company stock worth $13,911,409. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,910,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.