Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $380.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

