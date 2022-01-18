Observer (OBSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.11 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $26.11 million and $296,324.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

