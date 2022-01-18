Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Tim Steiner Buys 10 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Tim Steiner bought 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($19.72) per share, for a total transaction of £144.50 ($197.16).

OCDO stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,453 ($19.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,036. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,784.74. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,408.50 ($19.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,888 ($39.41). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.57) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,065 ($28.18) to GBX 1,990 ($27.15) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,496.15 ($34.06).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

