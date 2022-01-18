Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.93

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 297198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

