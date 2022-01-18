Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Summer Road Llc Purchases 6,807 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $40,842.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc bought 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc bought 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 523,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $444.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

